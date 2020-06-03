MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: Frances Tiafoe of the United States looks on during his Men's Singles first round match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia on day two of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Now playing
03:25
Frances Tiafoe on racism and protests in the US
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 28: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland lines up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on August 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Now playing
04:06
Rory McIlroy on 2022 Tour Championship win and LIV Golf
Professional pickleball player Ben Johns (2nd L), currently ranked number one in all three divisions of the sport, plays with his older brother Collin Johns (R), who is ranked number six, in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S. May 17, 2022.
Kevin Fogarty/Reuters
Now playing
03:31
Everything you need to know (and more!) about pickleball
Eliezer Paul-Gindiri playing.
courtesy of Eliezer Paul-Gindiri
Now playing
02:33
TikTok superstar Snappy Gilmore talks CNN through his signature one-handed swing
Red Bull Bike
Now playing
02:32
Red Bull daredevil duo impress in 'Parallel 2'
Sam Schmidt traveled to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN to meet with Dr Michael Goldfarb Vanderbilt University who is the H. Fort Flowers Professor of Mechanical Engineering.
Scott Robinson
Now playing
03:40
How tech allows this paralyzed former racing driver to hit the track again
LEESBURG, VA - JUNE 17: Nadia Nadim #10 of Racing Louisville FC looks on during the second half against Washington Spirit at Segra Field on June 17, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
03:24
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 12: Serena Williams of USA celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match against Jessica Pegula of USA at ASB Tennis Centre on January 12, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Now playing
03:06
See how Serena Williams became one of the all-time greats
Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English FA Community Shield football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Nigel Roddis / AFP) (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)
NIGEL RODDIS/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Now playing
04:28
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 'Man City is the biggest game of the season'
CNN / Louis Leeson
Now playing
04:56
Meet the Black women pushing for equality in swimming
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Naomi Baker/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Now playing
04:26
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo on making history, inspiring a generation and that viral backheel goal
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Earvin Johnson, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar walk to center court during a commemoration ceremony at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game 2018 at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Now playing
07:02
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Late NBA great Bill Russell 'leaves a giant example for us all'
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: attends the Australian premiere of ELVIS at Event Cinemas Pacific Fair on June 04, 2022 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Chris Hyde/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Now playing
02:54
Cody Simpson on swapping music career for swimming
Gareth Morris
Now playing
03:29
The athletes going to extreme lengths to highlight climate change
Cameron Smith of Australia celebrates with The Claret Jug during Day Four of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 17, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
Now playing
01:39
Cameron Smith wins the 150th Open Championship
Dwyane Wade (left), Carmelo Anthony, and CJ McCollum (right) attended the 39th Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Colorado
C2 Photography / FOOD & WINE
Now playing
02:29
These NBA stars are hoping to hit the right notes in the wine industry