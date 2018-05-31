1-on-1 with Gylfi Sigurdsson: "It's a tough group"
Iceland became the darlings of world football when they secured a famous upset over England at the 2016 European Championships. Will Gylfi Sigurdsson and his team hold the form at this year's World Cup?
1-on-1 with Gylfi Sigurdsson: "It's a tough group"
Iceland became the darlings of world football when they secured a famous upset over England at the 2016 European Championships. Will Gylfi Sigurdsson and his team hold the form at this year's World Cup?