Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Swansea City's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Sunderland at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on December 10, 2016. / AFP / Geoff CADDICK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)
Swansea City's Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Sunderland at The Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on December 10, 2016. / AFP / Geoff CADDICK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    1-on-1 with Gylfi Sigurdsson: "It's a tough group"

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

1-on-1 with Gylfi Sigurdsson: "It's a tough group"

Iceland became the darlings of world football when they secured a famous upset over England at the 2016 European Championships. Will Gylfi Sigurdsson and his team hold the form at this year's World Cup?
Source: CNN

World Cup 2018: 1-on-1 interviews (3 Videos)

See More

1-on-1 with Gylfi Sigurdsson: "It's a tough group"

Iceland became the darlings of world football when they secured a famous upset over England at the 2016 European Championships. Will Gylfi Sigurdsson and his team hold the form at this year's World Cup?
Source: CNN