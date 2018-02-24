Canada's medalist Cassie Sharpe talks to CNN

Life has been pretty good for 25-year-old Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe since she picked up her Olympic gold medal for the women's halfpipe. She tells CNN's Coy Wire about the pride she feels walking around the streets of Pyeongchang as an Olympic champion, and how Will Smith helped her on the road to victory.
Life has been pretty good for 25-year-old Canadian freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe since she picked up her Olympic gold medal for the women's halfpipe. She tells CNN's Coy Wire about the pride she feels walking around the streets of Pyeongchang as an Olympic champion, and how Will Smith helped her on the road to victory.