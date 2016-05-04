mint julep tease still
How do you make the 'Drink of the Kentucky Derby'?
The mint julep is the traditional drink of the Kentucky Derby. CNN went to London's Edition hotel to find out how to make the refreshing cocktail.
01:59 - Source: CNN
Winning Post: Horse racing show 16 videos
mint julep tease still
How do you make the 'Drink of the Kentucky Derby'?
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Japanese horse race fans cheer up before the start of the 2,400-metre (1.5 mile) Japan Cup horse race at the Tokyo Race Course on November 25, 2012. Gentildonna edged past Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Orfevre by a nose to become the first three-year-old filly to win the Japan Cup horse racing. AFP PHOTO / KAZUHIRO NOGI (Photo credit should read KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images)
Winning Post: An Elegant Life - Japanese culture and the Japan Cup
22:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sushi dettori tease
Sushi masterclass with superstar jockey Frankie Dettori
04:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
winning post november tease
Winning Post: An Elegant Life - Hollywood and the Breeders Cup
22:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hugh Bowman riding Winx wins at the 2019 Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
Winning Post: An Elegant Life - Winx and the Queen Elizabeth Stakes
22:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
uruguay gauchos invasor ramirez prize maronas aly vance winning post january 2017 spc_00013601.jpg
Winning Post: An Elegant Life - Uruguay
22:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gran premio latinoamericano
Winning Post: An Elegant Life - Gran Premio Latinoamericano
22:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: A guest on day three, Ladies Day, of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Winning Post: An Elegant Life - Royal Ascot
22:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
south korea horse racing fashion food hanbok gwangjang market winning post vision spt intl_00001019.jpg
Winning Post: An Elegant Life - South Korea's racing scene
22:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CHANTILLY, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Frankie Dettori riding Enable win The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe during Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe meeting at Chantilly Racecourse on October 1, 2017 in Chantilly, France. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
What makes wonder horse Enable so special?
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jockey Frankie Dettori, on his horse Enable, races to win the 96th Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe horse race at the Chantilly racecourse, north of Paris on October 1, 2017. Frankie Dettori won a record fifth Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe as 10-11 favourite Enable stormed to victory at Chantilly. The three-year-old John Gosden-trained filly Enable got off to a fast start and was perfectly placed when Dettori unleashed her in the home straight to easily beat Cloth of Stars (25-1) into second by two and a half lengths, with Michael Stout's Ulysses (9-1) third. / AFP PHOTO / Thomas SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Europe's richest horse race
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
KILDARE, IRELAND - MAY 19: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during a visit to the Irish National Stud, one of Ireland's top horsebreeding centres, during the third day of the state visit to Ireland, on May 19, 2011 in Kildare, Ireland. The Duke and Queen's visit to Ireland is the first by a monarch since 1911. An unprecedented security operation is taking place with much of the centre of Dublin turning into a car free zone. Republican dissident groups have made it clear they are intent on disrupting proceedings. (Photo by John Stillwell - Pool/Getty Images)
The beating heart of Ireland's thoroughbred industry
05:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DUBLIN, IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Oisin Murphy riding Roaring LIon (L, red) win The QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes from Ryan Moore and Saxon Warrior (R) at Leopardstown Racecourse on September 15, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Longines Irish Champions Weekend
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
south korea horse racing fashion food hanbok gwangjang market winning post vision spt intl_00001019.jpg
Hanboks and jeon: The food and fashion of racing in Korea
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 21: A racegoer wears an outsize hat for Ladies Day during Royal Ascot Day 3 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom. Royal Ascot is Britain's most valuable race meeting, attracting many of the world's finest racehorses to compete for more than £7.3m in prize money. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Royal Ascot's glamour and appeal
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 16: Trainer Bob Baffert walks Kentucky Derby winner Justify in the barn after the horse arrived at Pimlico Race Course for the upcoming Preakness Stakes on May 16, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Bob Baffert: Top tips for a Triple Crown win
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN