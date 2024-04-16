Video Ad Feedback
Haberman says Trump 'tried to make eye contact' with prospective jurors
CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks with New York Times reporter and CNN senior political analyst Maggie Haberman about how former President Donald Trump behaved around the prospective jurors in the hush money trial in New York.
01:33
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman says Trump 'tried to make eye contact' with prospective jurors
01:33
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: How Trump and Biden hiked up inflation
06:00
06:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bolton says Biden is an 'embarrassment' to the US if he does this
03:25
03:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CIA director on the significance Iran's attack will have on the Middle East
02:08
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden tells Netanyahu tonight was a win, nothing of 'value' hit in Israel
02:53
02:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Biden sends message to Iran
00:36
00:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sanders responds to Trump's abortion stance: He's a pathological liar
01:28
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how Trump plans vengeance if he wins White House
03:47
03:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch chaos on AZ House floor when lawmakers attempt to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban
00:35
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Republican National Committee's robocall on behalf of Lara Trump
02:28
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN rolls the tape on Hannity's comments towards Arizona's legislature
03:06
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump and allies push for Nebraska law change to prevent Biden win
03:08
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Extraordinary accommodation': Reporter on rare location for Trump hearing
00:40
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The surprising person Bolton says he'll vote for in 2024
00:58
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official predicts Melania's behavior amid Trump criminal trial
01:06
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This speaks to a certain level of desperation': Honig reacts to Trump team's latest move
01:47
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN