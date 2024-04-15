Video Ad Feedback
'Biting his lower lip': CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor in court
CNN's Kara Scannell describes Donald Trump's demeanor in court as his criminal hush money trial gets underway.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'Biting his lower lip': CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor in court
01:06
Fareed: How Trump and Biden hiked up inflation
06:00
Bolton says Biden is an 'embarrassment' to the US if he does this
03:25
Ex-CIA director on the significance Iran's attack will have on the Middle East
02:08
Biden tells Netanyahu tonight was a win, nothing of 'value' hit in Israel
02:53
Biden sends message to Iran
00:36
Sanders responds to Trump's abortion stance: He's a pathological liar
01:28
Hear how Trump plans vengeance if he wins White House
03:47
Watch chaos on AZ House floor when lawmakers attempt to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban
00:35
Hear Republican National Committee's robocall on behalf of Lara Trump
02:28
CNN rolls the tape on Hannity's comments towards Arizona's legislature
03:06
Trump and allies push for Nebraska law change to prevent Biden win
03:08
'Extraordinary accommodation': Reporter on rare location for Trump hearing
00:40
The surprising person Bolton says he'll vote for in 2024
00:58
Ex-Trump official predicts Melania's behavior amid Trump criminal trial
01:06
'This speaks to a certain level of desperation': Honig reacts to Trump team's latest move
01:47
