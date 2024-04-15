NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives ahead of the start of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Biting his lower lip': CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor in court
CNN's Kara Scannell describes Donald Trump's demeanor in court as his criminal hush money trial gets underway.
01:06 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 15: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives ahead of the start of jury selection at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Former President Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. (Photo by Jabin Botsford-Pool/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Biting his lower lip': CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor in court
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS 4 14
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: How Trump and Biden hiked up inflation
06:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john bolton sotu
Video Ad Feedback
Bolton says Biden is an 'embarrassment' to the US if he does this
03:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
David Petraeus SOTU 041424
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-CIA director on the significance Iran's attack will have on the Middle East
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From left, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Video Ad Feedback
Biden tells Netanyahu tonight was a win, nothing of 'value' hit in Israel
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Biden comments on Iran thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Biden sends message to Iran
00:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bernie left trump right SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Sanders responds to Trump's abortion stance: He's a pathological liar
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ATKINSON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 16: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump points to supporters at the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on January 16, 2024 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. Trump won this week's Iowa caucus, solidifying him as the lead Republican nominee in the first balloting of 2024. The former U.S. President heads to Atkinson, New Hampshire today as he continues campaigning during the primary election. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how Trump plans vengeance if he wins White House
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
az house floor vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Watch chaos on AZ House floor when lawmakers attempt to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban
00:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lara Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Republican National Committee's robocall on behalf of Lara Trump
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Keilar/Hannity
Video Ad Feedback
CNN rolls the tape on Hannity's comments towards Arizona's legislature
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump Nebraska
Video Ad Feedback
Trump and allies push for Nebraska law change to prevent Biden win
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CLAREMONT, NEW HAMPSHIRE - NOVEMBER 11: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event on November 11, 2023 in Claremont, New Hampshire. The defense is scheduled to start presenting its case on Monday in Trump's fraud case. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Extraordinary accommodation': Reporter on rare location for Trump hearing
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bolton
Video Ad Feedback
The surprising person Bolton says he'll vote for in 2024
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grisham trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official predicts Melania's behavior amid Trump criminal trial
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former US President Donald Trump attends a hearing to determine the date of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on March 25, 2024. Trump faces twin legal crises today in New York, where he could see the possible seizure of his storied properties over a massive fine as he separately fights to delay a criminal trial even further. (Photo by JUSTIN LANE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN LANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'This speaks to a certain level of desperation': Honig reacts to Trump team's latest move
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN