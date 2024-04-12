Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Former Trump lawyer's notetaking is 'disquieting' to Trump
Evan Corcoran, an attorney for Donald Trump who became a critical witness in the classified documents case against the former president, no longer represents him, CNN has learned. New York Times reporter and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman joins CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss.
01:11 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Former Trump lawyer's notetaking is 'disquieting' to Trump
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch chaos on AZ House floor when lawmakers attempt to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban
00:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Republican National Committee's robocall on behalf of Lara Trump
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN rolls the tape on Hannity's comments towards Arizona's legislature
03:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump and allies push for Nebraska law change to prevent Biden win
03:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Extraordinary accommodation': Reporter on rare location for Trump hearing
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The surprising person Bolton says he'll vote for in 2024
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official predicts Melania's behavior amid Trump criminal trial
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This speaks to a certain level of desperation': Honig reacts to Trump team's latest move
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's reaction to Arizona's abortion ban
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See GOP lawmakers reaction to MTG's push to build support to oust Johnson
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor rolls tape on Arizona politician's abortion stance before the state Supreme Court ruling
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Arizona's abortion law is now over a century old
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how Trump's views on abortion have evolved over time
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Elegant': Nixon White House counsel reacts to newest special counsel filing
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why these Black voters in key state say they won't vote for Biden
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN