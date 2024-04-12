Video Ad Feedback
'A stunt for Donald Trump': SE Cupp blasts Speaker Johnson's trip to Mar-a-Lago
Speaker Mike Johnson is making an effort to emphasize close ties to former President Donald Trump as the Louisiana Republican faces the threat of a vote to strip him of the speaker's gavel. CNN political commentator SE Cupp gives her reaction to Johnson's planned appearance with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
01:12 - Source: CNN
