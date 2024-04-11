Trump
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter lays out security measures ahead of Trump trial
CNN's Brynn Gingras gets an exclusive look at security measures in place ahead of Trump's hush money trial.
02:43 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Trump
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter lays out security measures ahead of Trump trial
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
az house floor vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Watch chaos on AZ House floor when lawmakers attempt to repeal Civil War-era abortion ban
00:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lara Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Republican National Committee's robocall on behalf of Lara Trump
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Keilar/Hannity
Video Ad Feedback
CNN rolls the tape on Hannity's comments towards Arizona's legislature
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump Nebraska
Video Ad Feedback
Trump and allies push for Nebraska law change to prevent Biden win
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CLAREMONT, NEW HAMPSHIRE - NOVEMBER 11: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event on November 11, 2023 in Claremont, New Hampshire. The defense is scheduled to start presenting its case on Monday in Trump's fraud case. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Extraordinary accommodation': Reporter on rare location for Trump hearing
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bolton
Video Ad Feedback
The surprising person Bolton says he'll vote for in 2024
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grisham trump split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official predicts Melania's behavior amid Trump criminal trial
01:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former US President Donald Trump attends a hearing to determine the date of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on March 25, 2024. Trump faces twin legal crises today in New York, where he could see the possible seizure of his storied properties over a massive fine as he separately fights to delay a criminal trial even further. (Photo by JUSTIN LANE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN LANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'This speaks to a certain level of desperation': Honig reacts to Trump team's latest move
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump arizona abortion response
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's reaction to Arizona's abortion ban
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MTG Johnson Split
Video Ad Feedback
See GOP lawmakers reaction to MTG's push to build support to oust Johnson
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kaitlan collins kari lake split
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor rolls tape on Arizona politician's abortion stance before the state Supreme Court ruling
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
misty az abortion
Video Ad Feedback
Why Arizona's abortion law is now over a century old
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump
Video Ad Feedback
See how Trump's views on abortion have evolved over time
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john dean
Video Ad Feedback
'Elegant': Nixon White House counsel reacts to newest special counsel filing
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marsh voters pkg vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Why these Black voters in key state say they won't vote for Biden
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN