Video Ad Feedback
The surprising person Bolton says he'll vote for in 2024
CNN's Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton about who he plans to write in on this 2024 presidential election ballot.
00:58 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
The surprising person Bolton says he'll vote for in 2024
00:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Republican National Committee's robocall on behalf of Lara Trump
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Extraordinary accommodation': Reporter on rare location for Trump hearing
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This speaks to a certain level of desperation': Honig reacts to Trump team's latest move
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's reaction to Arizona's abortion ban
01:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See GOP lawmakers reaction to MTG's push to build support to oust Johnson
00:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor rolls tape on Arizona politician's abortion stance before the state Supreme Court ruling
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Arizona's abortion law is now over a century old
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See how Trump's views on abortion have evolved over time
02:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Elegant': Nixon White House counsel reacts to newest special counsel filing
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why these Black voters in key state say they won't vote for Biden
04:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Legal expert explains why Trump's lawsuit against judge in hush money case is allowed
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump attacks Lindsey Graham during social media back-and-forth
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump advocates for state regulation of abortion rights
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican lawmaker says Russian propaganda has 'infected a good chunk' of GOP base
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Trump's faith-based campaign tactics
05:47
Now playing- Source: CNN