Lara Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Republican National Committee's robocall on behalf of Lara Trump
Erin Burnett Out Front
The Republican National Committee last week sent out a scripted call to voters' phones on behalf of new co-chair Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, saying Democrats committed "massive fraud" in the 2020 election. CNN's Andrew Kaczynski laid out the details in a KFile report.
02:28 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Lara Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Republican National Committee's robocall on behalf of Lara Trump
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CLAREMONT, NEW HAMPSHIRE - NOVEMBER 11: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign event on November 11, 2023 in Claremont, New Hampshire. The defense is scheduled to start presenting its case on Monday in Trump's fraud case. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'Extraordinary accommodation': Reporter on rare location for Trump hearing
00:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former US President Donald Trump attends a hearing to determine the date of his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City on March 25, 2024. Trump faces twin legal crises today in New York, where he could see the possible seizure of his storied properties over a massive fine as he separately fights to delay a criminal trial even further. (Photo by JUSTIN LANE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN LANE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'This speaks to a certain level of desperation': Honig reacts to Trump team's latest move
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
donald trump arizona abortion response
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Trump's reaction to Arizona's abortion ban
01:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
MTG Johnson Split
Video Ad Feedback
See GOP lawmakers reaction to MTG's push to build support to oust Johnson
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kaitlan collins kari lake split
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor rolls tape on Arizona politician's abortion stance before the state Supreme Court ruling
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
misty az abortion
Video Ad Feedback
Why Arizona's abortion law is now over a century old
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump
Video Ad Feedback
See how Trump's views on abortion have evolved over time
02:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john dean
Video Ad Feedback
'Elegant': Nixon White House counsel reacts to newest special counsel filing
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marsh voters pkg vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Why these Black voters in key state say they won't vote for Biden
04:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
juan merchan norm eisen donald trump split
Video Ad Feedback
Legal expert explains why Trump's lawsuit against judge in hush money case is allowed
01:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham
Video Ad Feedback
Trump attacks Lindsey Graham during social media back-and-forth
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump statment
Video Ad Feedback
Donald Trump advocates for state regulation of abortion rights
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michael mccaul 011024 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Republican lawmaker says Russian propaganda has 'infected a good chunk' of GOP base
01:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS 4.7
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Trump's faith-based campaign tactics
05:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN