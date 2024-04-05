Video Ad Feedback
Maggie Haberman reacts to Trump's comments about Nixon and Watergate
Maggie Haberman reacts to Donald Trump calling former President Richard Nixon's infamous "Saturday Night Massacre" during the Watergate scandal a mistake, saying he learned from Nixon to "live with these people a little while" before getting rid of them.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
