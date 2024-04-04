Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour breaks down what Biden, Netanyahu call will likely entail
US President Joe Biden will speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a US official, marking their first conversation since the deadly Israeli airstrike that killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen. CNN's Christiane Amanpour reports.
04:31 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour breaks down what Biden, Netanyahu call will likely entail
04:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Truth Social's struggles are nothing new for Trump. Here's why
03:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Ty Cobb doesn't buy Judge Cannon's 'incompetence'
01:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He's a damn fool': Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Mike Johnson over Ukraine
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Her inexperience is really showing': Ex-DA on judge's 'unusual' move in Trump documents case
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alyssa Farah-Griffin reacts to Trump calling for debates with Biden at a rally
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hillary Clinton tells voters to 'get over yourself' when it comes to Biden-Trump rematch
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posts Fox News clip to his social media. Expert thinks it violates gag order
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what Stephen Miller would do on issue of race if Trump wins
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Incorrect': Honig reacts to Trump's online post after judge expands gag order
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. responds to family members voicing disapproval of his run
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. tells CNN Biden could be bigger threat to democracy than Trump
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Honig calls Hope Hicks' testimony a 'game changer'
01:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Despite racial messages, some Black and Latino voters are backing Trump. Here's why
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Matt Gaetz defends Trump over Ukraine scandal
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hard-right GOP leader is under attack by some in his own party. Hear why
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP Rep. Lawler 'confident' House will vote on Ukraine funding
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN