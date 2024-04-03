WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr." on Capitol Hill September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing is expected to focus on the constitutional and legal questions House Republicans are raising about President Biden and his son Hunter Biden. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'He's a damn fool': Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Mike Johnson over Ukraine
The Lead
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast to voice her frustrations with House Speaker Mike Johnson's handling of Ukraine funding.
01:43 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr." on Capitol Hill September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing is expected to focus on the constitutional and legal questions House Republicans are raising about President Biden and his son Hunter Biden. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'He's a damn fool': Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Mike Johnson over Ukraine
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AFG
Video Ad Feedback
Alyssa Farah-Griffin reacts to Trump calling for debates with Biden at a rally
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hillary clinton fallon
Video Ad Feedback
Hillary Clinton tells voters to 'get over yourself' when it comes to Biden-Trump rematch
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ryan goodman vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posts Fox News clip to his social media. Expert thinks it violates gag order
02:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
DALLAS, TEXAS - JULY 11: Former White House Senior Advisor and Director of Speechwriting Steven Miller speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Here's what Stephen Miller would do on issue of race if Trump wins
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elie Honig
Video Ad Feedback
'Incorrect': Honig reacts to Trump's online post after judge expands gag order
01:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RFK Jr. still ebof vpx
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. responds to family members voicing disapproval of his run
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rfk jr
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. tells CNN Biden could be bigger threat to democracy than Trump
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Honig
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Honig calls Hope Hicks' testimony a 'game changer'
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - Voting booths are seen at Glass Elementary School's polling station in Eagle Pass, Texas, on November 8, 2022. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Despite racial messages, some Black and Latino voters are backing Trump. Here's why
02:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
matt gaetz michael smerconish intv split
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Matt Gaetz defends Trump over Ukraine scandal
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bob good manu raju
Video Ad Feedback
Hard-right GOP leader is under attack by some in his own party. Hear why
04:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Lawler Bash SPLIT SCREENGRAB
Video Ad Feedback
GOP Rep. Lawler 'confident' House will vote on Ukraine funding
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mark Esper and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump defense secretary explains why he could end up voting for Biden
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tim Walberg vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
033124 Rep. Lawler SOTU vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Bash asks GOP lawmaker if Republicans are on the wrong side of IVF debate. Hear his response
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Biden Trump SPLIT 020124
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posted this controversial picture on social media. Hear how Biden responded
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN