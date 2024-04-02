Video Ad Feedback
Inside the fight to recall Oklahoma councilman with White nationalist ties
Enid, Oklahoma, city councilman Judd Blevins is fighting to keep his job after facing a censure vote that condemned his recent ties to White nationalism. Several residents in Enid blasted the city council commissioner at a public meeting last fall for participating in the 2017 "Unite the Right" rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.
