RFK Jr. tells CNN Biden could be bigger threat to democracy than Trump
CNN's Erin Burnett speaks with Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. about his criticisms of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Hard-right GOP leader is under attack by some in his own party. Hear why
GOP Rep. Lawler 'confident' House will vote on Ukraine funding
Ex-Trump defense secretary explains why he could end up voting for Biden
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
Bash asks GOP lawmaker if Republicans are on the wrong side of IVF debate. Hear his response
Trump posted this controversial picture on social media. Hear how Biden responded
White House responds to GOP criticizing Biden over Transgender Day of Visibilty
Smerconish: 'A mistake' to ignore or disrespect Trump and his supporters
Can RFK Jr. get on nationwide ballots before November?
Exonerated 'Central Park 5' member on how Trump terrorized him
'It's smart': Republican pollster reacts to new Biden ad that uses Trump's words
Why this frustrated rancher left the Democratic Party
Hear what potential Trump VP pick used to say about him online
Colbert asks Biden about not having a Trump International Golf Club trophy. Hear his response
Opinion: Why Biden's decision to lean on Obama could go terribly wrong
Enten: Here's how many Bibles Trump needs to sell to match Biden's fundraising
