Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. reacts to family members speaking out against his White House bid
CNN's Erin Burnett spoke with Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., about how he feels having family members disapprove of his run in the 2024 election.
03:00 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. tells CNN Biden could be bigger threat to democracy than Trump
02:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Despite racial messages, some Black and Latino voters are backing Trump. Here's why
02:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Matt Gaetz defends Trump over Ukraine scandal
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hard-right GOP leader is under attack by some in his own party. Hear why
04:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP Rep. Lawler 'confident' House will vote on Ukraine funding
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump defense secretary explains why he could end up voting for Biden
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bash asks GOP lawmaker if Republicans are on the wrong side of IVF debate. Hear his response
01:43
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posted this controversial picture on social media. Hear how Biden responded
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
White House responds to GOP criticizing Biden over Transgender Day of Visibilty
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Smerconish: 'A mistake' to ignore or disrespect Trump and his supporters
05:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Can RFK Jr. get on nationwide ballots before November?
06:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exonerated 'Central Park 5' member on how Trump terrorized him
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's smart': Republican pollster reacts to new Biden ad that uses Trump's words
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this frustrated rancher left the Democratic Party
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN