Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
In a video posted online by a person affiliated with a Democratic advocacy group, Republican Rep. Tim Walberg can be heard, but not seen, appearing to suggest bombs should be dropped on Gaza "like Nagasaki and Hiroshima" to "get it over quick." Walberg insists he was speaking metaphorically when he made the WWII-era reference to US atomic strikes against Japan.
01:24 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump defense secretary explains why he could end up voting for Biden
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump posted this controversial picture on social media. Hear how Biden responded
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
White House responds to GOP criticizing Biden over Transgender Day of Visibilty
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Smerconish: 'A mistake' to ignore or disrespect Trump and his supporters
05:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Can RFK Jr. get on nationwide ballots before November?
06:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Exonerated 'Central Park 5' member on how Trump terrorized him
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'It's smart': Republican pollster reacts to new Biden ad that uses Trump's words
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why this frustrated rancher left the Democratic Party
03:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what potential Trump VP pick used to say about him online
02:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Colbert asks Biden about not having a Trump International Golf Club trophy. Hear his response
03:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Opinion: Why Biden's decision to lean on Obama could go terribly wrong
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Enten: Here's how many Bibles Trump needs to sell to match Biden's fundraising
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's attorney argues Georgia election case should be dismissed. Here's why it might not work
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hillary was right': Lifelong GOP voter on why he is leaving party
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Larry David shares how he feels about Trump
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN