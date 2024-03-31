Hard-right GOP leader is under attack by some in his own party. Hear why

bob good manu raju
Video Ad Feedback
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Mike Lawler Bash SPLIT SCREENGRAB
GOP Rep. Lawler 'confident' House will vote on Ukraine funding
02:18
Mark Esper and Donald Trump
Ex-Trump defense secretary explains why he could end up voting for Biden
02:44
Tim Walberg vpx
Video appears to show GOP Congressman suggesting dropping bombs on Gaza
01:24
033124 Rep. Lawler SOTU vpx
Bash asks GOP lawmaker if Republicans are on the wrong side of IVF debate. Hear his response
01:43
Biden Trump SPLIT 020124
Trump posted this controversial picture on social media. Hear how Biden responded
03:37
Trans pride flags flutter in the wind at a gathering to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility, March 31, 2017 at the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building in Los Angeles, California. International Transgender Day of Visibility is dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of discrimination faced by transgender people worldwide. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
White House responds to GOP criticizing Biden over Transgender Day of Visibilty
01:24
SMR 10 Box Guests
Smerconish: 'A mistake' to ignore or disrespect Trump and his supporters
05:48
SMR RFK & VP
Can RFK Jr. get on nationwide ballots before November?
06:06
yusef salaam donald trump split
Exonerated 'Central Park 5' member on how Trump terrorized him
02:07
From left, Former president Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
'It's smart': Republican pollster reacts to new Biden ad that uses Trump's words
01:22
AZ rancher flores pkg vpx
Why this frustrated rancher left the Democratic Party
03:33
byron donalds
Hear what potential Trump VP pick used to say about him online
02:45
Biden campaign event
Colbert asks Biden about not having a Trump International Golf Club trophy. Hear his response
03:05
SE CUPP 032824 vpx
Opinion: Why Biden's decision to lean on Obama could go terribly wrong
03:11
harry enten trump biden fundraising vpx
Enten: Here's how many Bibles Trump needs to sell to match Biden's fundraising
02:04
