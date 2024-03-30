yusef salaam donald trump split
Video Ad Feedback
Exonerated 'Central Park 5' member on how Trump terrorized him
Yusef Salaam, an exonerated Central Park Five member who was wrongfully accused of raping a jogger and spent seven years in prison, speaks to CNN's Kaitlan Collins about the effect of former President Donald Trump's words on his childhood.
02:07 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
yusef salaam donald trump split
Video Ad Feedback
Exonerated 'Central Park 5' member on how Trump terrorized him
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From left, Former president Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
Video Ad Feedback
'It's smart': Republican pollster reacts to new Biden ad that uses Trump's words
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
AZ rancher flores pkg vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Why this frustrated rancher left the Democratic Party
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
byron donalds
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what potential Trump VP pick used to say about him online
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Biden campaign event
Video Ad Feedback
Colbert asks Biden about not having a Trump International Golf Club trophy. Hear his response
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SE CUPP 032824 vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Opinion: Why Biden's decision to lean on Obama could go terribly wrong
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
harry enten trump biden fundraising vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Enten: Here's how many Bibles Trump needs to sell to match Biden's fundraising
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump lawyer vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's attorney argues Georgia election case should be dismissed. Here's why it might not work
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
texas trey
Video Ad Feedback
'Hillary was right': Lifelong GOP voter on why he is leaving party
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
larry david
Video Ad Feedback
Larry David shares how he feels about Trump
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
John Eastman, former lawyer to Donald Trump, speaks to members of the media after leaving the State Bar Court of California in Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Judge recommends disbarment of ex-Trump election lawyer
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
breyer vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Supreme Court justice details his frustrations about Dobbs decision
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
obama biden SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Panetta says Obama is a critical key to Biden securing a second term
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Trump Akerman Split
Video Ad Feedback
'So unusual': Ex-Watergate prosecutor reacts to judge imposing gag order on Trump
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Marilyn Lands
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how a Democrat won a Trump district in Alabama
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TUCHMAN VOTERS
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. supporters were asked who they'd vote for if he was not running. Hear their responses
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN