White House responds to GOP criticizing Biden over Transgender Day of Visibilty
Republicans are taking aim at President Joe Biden for proclaiming Easter Sunday as the Transgender Day of Visibility, though the two days only coincided this year by chance. CNN's Priscilla Alvarez reports.
01:24 - Source: CNN
