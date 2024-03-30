Biden Trump SPLIT 020124
Trump posted this controversial picture on social media. Hear how Biden responded
Former President Donald Trump posted a video that shows an image of Biden hog-tied in the back of a pick-up truck on his social media site Truth Social. The Biden campaign says Trump is inciting political violence. CNN's Steve Contorno reports.
Source: CNN
