Video Ad Feedback
Federal judge gives rare interview after Trump attacks a judge's daughter
Former President Donald Trump criticized the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump's criminal trial relating to hush money payments, on social media. Federal judge Reggie Walton gave a rare interview to CNN's Kaitlan Collins and explained why he's concerned about these attacks.
08:45 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Federal judge gives rare interview after Trump attacks a judge's daughter
08:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Opinion: Why Biden's decision to lean on Obama could go terribly wrong
03:11
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Enten: Here's how many Bibles Trump needs to sell to match Biden's fundraising
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's attorney argues Georgia election case should be dismissed. Here's why it might not work
02:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Hillary was right': Lifelong GOP voter on why he is leaving party
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Larry David shares how he feels about Trump
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge recommends disbarment of ex-Trump election lawyer
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Supreme Court justice details his frustrations about Dobbs decision
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Panetta says Obama is a critical key to Biden securing a second term
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'So unusual': Ex-Watergate prosecutor reacts to judge imposing gag order on Trump
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how a Democrat won a Trump district in Alabama
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. supporters were asked who they'd vote for if he was not running. Hear their responses
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as running mate
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter breaks down McDaniel ousting from NBC
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge gets frustrated with Trump's attorneys. Hear what happened in court
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'My podcast makes more': Kara Swisher reacts to Trump's Truth Social going public
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harris warns it would be a 'mistake' for Israel to invade Rafah
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN