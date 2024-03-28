Video Ad Feedback
'Hillary was right': Lifelong GOP voter on why he is leaving party
Texas Trey, a lifelong Republican voter, speaks with CNN's Laura Coates about why he plans to leave the party before the 2024 election.
01:38 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Hillary was right': Lifelong GOP voter on why he is leaving party
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Larry David shares how he feels about Trump
03:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge recommends disbarment of ex-Trump election lawyer
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Supreme Court justice details his frustrations about Dobbs decision
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Panetta says Obama is a critical key to Biden securing a second term
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'So unusual': Ex-Watergate prosecutor reacts to judge imposing gag order on Trump
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how a Democrat won a Trump district in Alabama
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. supporters were asked who they'd vote for if he was not running. Hear their responses
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as running mate
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter breaks down McDaniel ousting from NBC
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge gets frustrated with Trump's attorneys. Hear what happened in court
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'My podcast makes more': Kara Swisher reacts to Trump's Truth Social going public
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harris warns it would be a 'mistake' for Israel to invade Rafah
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump snaps at reporter over campaign funding question. Here are the facts
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican senator won't rule out leaving the GOP. Hear why
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NBC news analyst rips own network over hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN