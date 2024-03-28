Video Ad Feedback
Baltimore bridge collapse spawns conspiracy theories. Here are some
Even before most Americans woke up to the news of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, wild conspiracy theories about what supposedly had "really" happened were running rampant online. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports on some.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
03:30
'Hillary was right': Lifelong GOP voter on why he is leaving party
01:38
Larry David shares how he feels about Trump
03:21
Judge recommends disbarment of ex-Trump election lawyer
02:52
Ex-Supreme Court justice details his frustrations about Dobbs decision
02:00
Panetta says Obama is a critical key to Biden securing a second term
01:10
'So unusual': Ex-Watergate prosecutor reacts to judge imposing gag order on Trump
01:13
Hear how a Democrat won a Trump district in Alabama
01:26
RFK Jr. supporters were asked who they'd vote for if he was not running. Hear their responses
03:28
RFK Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as running mate
01:30
Reporter breaks down McDaniel ousting from NBC
01:09
Judge gets frustrated with Trump's attorneys. Hear what happened in court
02:18
'My podcast makes more': Kara Swisher reacts to Trump's Truth Social going public
01:37
Harris warns it would be a 'mistake' for Israel to invade Rafah
01:06
Trump snaps at reporter over campaign funding question. Here are the facts
01:29
Republican senator won't rule out leaving the GOP. Hear why
01:13
NBC news analyst rips own network over hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel
02:00
