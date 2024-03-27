Video Ad Feedback
Hear how a Democrat won a Trump district in Alabama
Marilyn Lands, a Democrat who made reproductive rights a central part of her campaign, will win a special election Tuesday for an Alabama state House seat, CNN projects. CNN's Kaitlan Collins discusses the significance of her victory with former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).
01:26 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how a Democrat won a Trump district in Alabama
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. supporters were asked who they'd vote for if he was not running. Hear their responses
03:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as running mate
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter breaks down McDaniel ousting from NBC
01:09
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge gets frustrated with Trump's attorneys. Hear what happened in court
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'My podcast makes more': Kara Swisher reacts to Trump's Truth Social going public
01:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harris warns it would be a 'mistake' for Israel to invade Rafah
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump snaps at reporter over campaign funding question. Here are the facts
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican senator won't rule out leaving the GOP. Hear why
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NBC news analyst rips own network over hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks AOC if she believes Israel is intentionally trying to destroy Gaza. Hear her response
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker voted against government funding bill. Here's what he would have done instead
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Culture and class have replaced economics in politics
05:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The train is coming': Fulton County DA Willis on trial timeline
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lawmakers were in a standoff before reaching funding deal. Here's why
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What Trump can learn from OJ Simpson and Bernie Madoff if he fails to pay bond
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Greene said after filing motion to remove Speaker Johnson
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN