Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as running mate
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. formally announced attorney and tech entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his running mate at a rally in Oakland, California.
01:30 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
RFK Jr. announces Nicole Shanahan as running mate
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge gets frustrated with Trump's attorneys. Hear what happened in court
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Harris warns it would be a 'mistake' for Israel to invade Rafah
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump snaps at reporter over campaign funding question. Here are the facts
01:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Republican senator won't rule out leaving the GOP. Hear why
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NBC news analyst rips own network over hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks AOC if she believes Israel is intentionally trying to destroy Gaza. Hear her response
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker voted against government funding bill. Here's what he would have done instead
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Culture and class have replaced economics in politics
05:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The train is coming': Fulton County DA Willis on trial timeline
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lawmakers were in a standoff before reaching funding deal. Here's why
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What Trump can learn from OJ Simpson and Bernie Madoff if he fails to pay bond
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Greene said after filing motion to remove Speaker Johnson
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Santos says GOP is 'embarrassing.' See CNN panelists' reaction
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN asks a Democrat if he'll vote to oust Speaker Johnson. Hear his answer
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Minority voters show decreased support for Biden in crucial 2020 swing states
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN