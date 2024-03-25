Video Ad Feedback
'Oh my goodness did he catch a break': See ex-prosecutor's reaction to Trump decision
A New York appeals court reduced the bond amount former President Donald Trump must pay to appeal a civil fraud judgment against him. The court reduced the amount from $464 million to $175 million and gave Trump 10 additional days to pay the amount. CNN's Elie Honig and Laura Coates discuss the decision.
01:52 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Harris warns it would be a 'mistake' for Israel to invade Rafah
01:06
Ex-Trump official says this is why the bond deadline scares Trump
01:48
Republican senator won't rule out leaving the GOP. Hear why
01:13
NBC news analyst rips own network over hiring former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel
02:00
Tapper asks AOC if she believes Israel is intentionally trying to destroy Gaza. Hear her response
01:55
GOP lawmaker voted against government funding bill. Here's what he would have done instead
02:20
Fareed: Culture and class have replaced economics in politics
05:52
'The train is coming': Fulton County DA Willis on trial timeline
01:32
Lawmakers were in a standoff before reaching funding deal. Here's why
01:12
What Trump can learn from OJ Simpson and Bernie Madoff if he fails to pay bond
02:27
See what Greene said after filing motion to remove Speaker Johnson
01:23
George Santos says GOP is 'embarrassing.' See CNN panelists' reaction
01:04
CNN asks a Democrat if he'll vote to oust Speaker Johnson. Hear his answer
01:07
Minority voters show decreased support for Biden in crucial 2020 swing states
01:51
NYT report reveals Trump valet's testimony about January 6
03:07
