Video Ad Feedback
Republican senator won't rule out leaving the GOP. Hear why
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) tells CNN's Manu Raju that she can't support presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump and doesn't rule out leaving the Republican party and becoming an independent.
01:13 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Republican senator won't rule out leaving the GOP. Hear why
01:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Tapper asks AOC if she believes Israel is intentionally trying to destroy Gaza. Hear her response
01:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker voted against government funding bill. Here's what he would have done instead
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: Culture and class have replaced economics in politics
05:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'The train is coming': Fulton County DA Willis on trial timeline
01:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Lawmakers were in a standoff before reaching funding deal. Here's why
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What Trump can learn from OJ Simpson and Bernie Madoff if he fails to pay bond
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See what Greene said after filing motion to remove Speaker Johnson
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Santos says GOP is 'embarrassing.' See CNN panelists' reaction
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN asks a Democrat if he'll vote to oust Speaker Johnson. Hear his answer
01:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Minority voters show decreased support for Biden in crucial 2020 swing states
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
NYT report reveals Trump valet's testimony about January 6
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They know I'm not a liar': Ex-Giuliani associate rips GOP for Biden impeachment inquiry
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman: Trump 'very concerned' about NY prosecutor taking steps to seize his properties
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New video shows migrants rushing portion of border fence
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump lawyer asked if team is taking foreign money to pay legal fees
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN