WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the Special Diabetes Program on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for JDRF)
Republican senator won't rule out leaving the GOP. Hear why
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) tells CNN's Manu Raju that she can't support presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump and doesn't rule out leaving the Republican party and becoming an independent.
