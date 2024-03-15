Video Ad Feedback
Legal expert says what Fulton County prosecutor's resignation means for Trump's case
Nathan Wade, the embattled Georgia special prosecutor tasked with leading the case against Donald Trump and his allies, has stepped down in the wake of a scathing ruling from the Fulton County judge overseeing the case. CNN's Nick Valencia and Norm Eisen give the details.
03:09 - Source: CNN
