'It's a weird world': TV host reacts to learning he is on RFK Jr.'s VP shortlist
TV host and activist Mike Rowe speaks with CNN's Erin Burnett about the conversation he had with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. about running for political office.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
