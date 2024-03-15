NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: Businessmen and shoppers walk along Madison Avenue, one of Manhattan's premier shopping and residential streets on November 1, 2011 in New York City. According to a new Census Bureau report, income inequality is greater in New York State and in the New York City region than in any other state or metropolitan area in the country. The report found that in three Manhattan neighborhoods, the Upper East and West Sides and Greenwich Village, the top 5 percent of households make an average of over $1 million. Inequality in America has become a campaign issue following the rise of the Occupy Wall Street movement and the continued high nationwide unemployment rate. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Sen. Bernie Sanders floats 32-hour work week. See what the data says
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is pushing a bill that would establish a four-day work week without a decrease in pay. CNN's Harry Enten looks at what kind of impact this may have on corporate profits and employee productivity.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks at the Calvin Coolidge Foundation conference at the Library of Congress on February 17 in Washington, DC.
Magazine correspondent reacts to South Dakota Governor's 'strange' video
03:11
Raja Krishnamoorthi
Lawmaker pushing for TikTok bill shares why he does not view it as a ban
02:18
Katie Britt
Hear what Katie Britt is saying now in wake of her State of the Union response
02:32
greene mace trump split vpx
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Nancy Mace explain why they voted 'no' on TikTok ban
02:05
Honig NR reax vpx
Honig explains why judge dismissed some election subversion charges against Trump
02:13
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on September 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The 69-year-old Democrat is challenging President Biden in a long shot bid in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
CNN reporter explains whether Democrats should be concerned about RFK Jr.
03:29
haberman
Haberman breaks down Trump's goals in taking votes away from Biden
00:53
tuchman panel
Hear from undecided voters in Georgia
04:29
ken buck 03122024
Ken Buck is leaving Congress. Hear him explain why
00:44
schiff hur split vpx screengrab
'You cannot tell me you're so naive': Schiff presses Hur on report's political fallout
02:42
