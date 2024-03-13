haberman
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman breaks down Trump's goals in taking votes away from Biden
New York Times reporter and CNN senior political analyst Maggie Haberman discusses how former President Donald Trump plans to woo voters away from President Biden in the 2024 presidential race.
00:53 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
haberman
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman breaks down Trump's goals in taking votes away from Biden
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tuchman panel
Video Ad Feedback
Hear from undecided voters in Georgia
04:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ken buck 03122024
Video Ad Feedback
Ken Buck is leaving Congress. Hear him explain why
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
schiff hur split vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
'You cannot tell me you're so naive': Schiff presses Hur on report's political fallout
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
raskin hur testimony thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'Ludicrous, embarrassing spectacle': Rep. Raskin claps back at GOP colleagues
03:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Robert Hur
Video Ad Feedback
Hur discusses why he included memory assessment of Biden during his opening remarks
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Emp5
Video Ad Feedback
Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move classified documents speaks out
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elie honig led march 11
Video Ad Feedback
'Gold for prosecutors': Honig weighs in on 'Trump Employee 5'
01:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is campaigning in Nevada ahead of the state's Republican presidential caucuses on February 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump labels Facebook the 'enemy of the people' in interview
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Karla Jacinto
Video Ad Feedback
Woman who appears to be at center of Katie Britt's SOTU anecdote has message for the Alabama senator
04:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Katie Britt Julian Zeilzer SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
'She's trying to backtrack': CNN analyst on Sen. Britt's interview on Fox News
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN