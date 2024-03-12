Video Ad Feedback
Journalist who fact-checked Britt on what stood out to him from senator's GOP response to SOTU
In a detailed video posted on TikTok, freelance journalist Jonathan Katz tracked down what appears to be the story Alabama Sen. Katie Britt references in her GOP response to President Biden's State of the Union address. He shares with Anderson Cooper what went through his mind while listening to Britt's speech and how he went about fact-checking her.
04:21
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Journalist who fact-checked Britt on what stood out to him from senator's GOP response to SOTU
04:21
Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move classified documents speaks out
01:56
'Gold for prosecutors': Honig weighs in on 'Trump Employee 5'
01:54
Trump labels Facebook the 'enemy of the people' in interview
01:25
Woman who appears to be at center of Katie Britt's SOTU anecdote has message for the Alabama senator
04:17
'She's trying to backtrack': CNN analyst on Sen. Britt's interview on Fox News
01:46
Warnock says GOP using murder of student on UGA campus for 'cheap political points'
02:22
Why lawmakers can't agree on sticking with standard and daylight saving time
02:37
Biden drops campaign ad addressing his age
00:51
Democrats pressure Biden for ceasefire during State of the Union. Hear congresswoman's response
01:40
