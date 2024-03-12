Video Ad Feedback
Paula Reid explains how Hur is preparing for high-profile hearing
Special counsel Robert Hur, who investigated President Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents and delivered a political bombshell with his conclusions about Biden's memory, is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee about his 388-page report. CNN's Paula Reid has more on how Hur is preparing for the hearing.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move classified documents speaks out
'Gold for prosecutors': Honig weighs in on 'Trump Employee 5'
Trump labels Facebook the 'enemy of the people' in interview
Woman who appears to be at center of Katie Britt's SOTU anecdote has message for the Alabama senator
'She's trying to backtrack': CNN analyst on Sen. Britt's interview on Fox News
Warnock says GOP using murder of student on UGA campus for 'cheap political points'
Why lawmakers can't agree on sticking with standard and daylight saving time
Biden drops campaign ad addressing his age
Democrats pressure Biden for ceasefire during State of the Union. Hear congresswoman's response
Alabama senator faces criticism for State of the Union response