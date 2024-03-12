Video Ad Feedback
Ken Buck is leaving Congress. Hear him explain why
CNN's Dana Bash speaks with Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado about his decision to leave Congress on March 22.
00:44 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Ken Buck is leaving Congress. Hear him explain why
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You cannot tell me you're so naive': Schiff presses Hur on report's political fallout
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Ludicrous, embarrassing spectacle': Rep. Raskin claps back at GOP colleagues
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hur discusses why he included memory assessment of Biden during his opening remarks
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move classified documents speaks out
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Gold for prosecutors': Honig weighs in on 'Trump Employee 5'
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump labels Facebook the 'enemy of the people' in interview
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman who appears to be at center of Katie Britt's SOTU anecdote has message for the Alabama senator
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'She's trying to backtrack': CNN analyst on Sen. Britt's interview on Fox News
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Warnock says GOP using murder of student on UGA campus for 'cheap political points'
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why lawmakers can't agree on sticking with standard and daylight saving time
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN