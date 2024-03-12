Video Ad Feedback
Honig explains why judge dismissed some election subversion charges against Trump
The presiding judge in the Georgia criminal case against Donald Trump and his allies has thrown out some of the charges against the former president and several of his co-defendants. CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig reacts.
02:13 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Honig explains why judge dismissed some election subversion charges against Trump
02:13
CNN reporter explains whether Democrats should be concerned about RFK Jr.
03:29
Haberman breaks down Trump's goals in taking votes away from Biden
00:53
Hear from undecided voters in Georgia
04:29
Ken Buck is leaving Congress. Hear him explain why
00:44
'You cannot tell me you're so naive': Schiff presses Hur on report's political fallout
02:42
'Ludicrous, embarrassing spectacle': Rep. Raskin claps back at GOP colleagues
03:31
Hur discusses why he included memory assessment of Biden during his opening remarks
04:13
Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move classified documents speaks out
01:56
'Gold for prosecutors': Honig weighs in on 'Trump Employee 5'
01:54
Trump labels Facebook the 'enemy of the people' in interview
01:25
