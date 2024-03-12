Robert Hur
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Robert Hur says he mentioned Biden's memory in report
Special counsel Robert Hur tells lawmakers in his opening statement to the House Judiciary Committee that his assessment of President Joe Biden's memory and cognitive skills in his report about Biden's mishandling of classified documents was "accurate and fair."
04:13 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Robert Hur
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Robert Hur says he mentioned Biden's memory in report
04:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cole Brauer
Video Ad Feedback
Why sailor who became first US woman to race solo around world cried upon return
03:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Katie Britt and Karla Jacinto
Video Ad Feedback
Woman who appears to be at center of Katie Britt's SOTU anecdote has message for the Alabama senator
04:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ukraine medivac npw vpx
Video Ad Feedback
CNN joins Ukrainian medivac team under cover of darkness
04:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
From left, U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Video Ad Feedback
Leighton says this move could portend a rift between US-Israel relations
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kate Middleton Photo FOR VIDEO
Video Ad Feedback
Royal historian has theory as to why picture of Kate, Princess of Wales, was released
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
warnock sotu vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Warnock says GOP using murder of student on UGA campus for 'cheap political points'
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fareed take vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: There's a silver lining in Arab states' response to the Israel-Hamas war
05:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Katie Britt Julian Zeilzer SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
'She's trying to backtrack': CNN analyst on Sen. Britt's interview on Fox News
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wildlife veterinaries and members of the capture team from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) try to take a sedated rhino out of the water for safety during a capture and translocation operation of rhinos in Nairobi National Park on January 16, 2024. Plans to translocate 21 rhinos to Loisaba Conservancy in Northern Kenya officially started on January 16, 2024. The animals will be moved from various congested conservancies to control population and poaching, but the operation had an unsuccessful start due to technical reasons and had to be postponed. After completion, this operation will be one of the largest translocation of rhinos in Kenya's history. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Kenya has an unusual problem: Too many rhinos
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Employees with the Architect of the Capitol wind the Ohio Clock on the first day of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Video Ad Feedback
Why lawmakers can't agree on sticking with standard and daylight saving time
02:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN