Former Trump employee: Australian billionaire repeated sensitive information after Trump meeting
A former Mar-a-Lago employee, who is one of the central witnesses in the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents, tells CNN's Kaitlan Collins about an incident where he heard a foreign billionaire repeat sensitive information following a meeting with Trump.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move classified documents speaks out
'Gold for prosecutors': Honig weighs in on 'Trump Employee 5'
Trump labels Facebook the 'enemy of the people' in interview
Woman who appears to be at center of Katie Britt's SOTU anecdote has message for the Alabama senator
'She's trying to backtrack': CNN analyst on Sen. Britt's interview on Fox News
Warnock says GOP using murder of student on UGA campus for 'cheap political points'
Why lawmakers can't agree on sticking with standard and daylight saving time
Biden drops campaign ad addressing his age
Democrats pressure Biden for ceasefire during State of the Union. Hear congresswoman's response
Alabama senator faces criticism for State of the Union response
