Video Ad Feedback
'You cannot tell me you're so naive': Schiff presses Hur on report's political fallout
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) questioned Special Counsel Robert Hur about the political impact of his report, accusing him of making a political choice that sparked a firestorm. Schiff is running for the open Senate seat in California.
02:42 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'You cannot tell me you're so naive': Schiff presses Hur on report's political fallout
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ken Buck is leaving Congress. Hear him explain why
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Ludicrous, embarrassing spectacle': Rep. Raskin claps back at GOP colleagues
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hur discusses why he included memory assessment of Biden during his opening remarks
04:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Mar-a-Lago employee who helped move classified documents speaks out
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Gold for prosecutors': Honig weighs in on 'Trump Employee 5'
01:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump labels Facebook the 'enemy of the people' in interview
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Woman who appears to be at center of Katie Britt's SOTU anecdote has message for the Alabama senator
04:17
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'She's trying to backtrack': CNN analyst on Sen. Britt's interview on Fox News
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Warnock says GOP using murder of student on UGA campus for 'cheap political points'
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why lawmakers can't agree on sticking with standard and daylight saving time
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN