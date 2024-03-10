fareed take vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed's take: The silver lining of the ongoing Middle East conflict
Fareed Zakaria, GPS
CNN's Fareed Zakaria discusses the history of the relationship Arab countries have had with Israel throughout the years and how a recent shift in Arab politics could be a silver lining in the region's foreign relations.
05:30 - Source: CNN
World News 16 videos
fareed take vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed's take: The silver lining of the ongoing Middle East conflict
05:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting to mark the 80th anniversary of the birth of Boris Yeltsin, the first president of the Russian Federation, at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, on February 1, 2011. AFP PHOTO/ RIA-NOVOSTI/ KREMLIN POOL/ MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / AFP) (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
How moonlighting as a taxi driver fueled Putin's rise
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
russia aerial bombs vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Russian bombs with wings flying into Ukraine
02:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
forner hostage
Video Ad Feedback
Amanpour interviews Israeli survivor held captive by Hamas for 51 days
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
south china sea watson dnt
Video Ad Feedback
CNN witnesses high-stakes confrontation at sea between China and Philippines
03:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexico city protestors door
Video Ad Feedback
Mexican protesters break down door at President's palace
00:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
putin propaganda sebastian vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Putin's propaganda machine trolls and scapegoats the US
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gaza bashir dnt thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
'We have nothing': Children face starvation in Gaza as supplies run out
03:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haiti gang controlled streets culver orig contd_00001426.png
Video Ad Feedback
CNN goes into Haiti's gangland to show the brutal fight for power
06:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
navalny mother at funeral
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Navalny's mother at her son's casket during funeral
00:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
navalny mourners split screen
Video Ad Feedback
'I am not afraid:' Mourners speak to CNN at Navalny's funeral
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN