On GPS: Biden's challenges at home and abroad
Fareed speaks with Susan Glasser, staff writer at The New Yorker, and Ian Bremmer, founder and president of the Eurasia Group, about President Joe Biden's reelection challenges -- and whether there's a lifeline for US funding for Ukraine.
