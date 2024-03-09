Video Ad Feedback
Smerconish: Biden 'at top of his game' for State of The Union
Responding to a viewer unhappy that he hadn't discussed Biden's State of the Union, CNN's Michael Smerconish says, "I thought that he turned in a very strong performance. He needed to, and that this will probably quell the talk of a replacement between now and the Convention unless something else should happen."
Source: CNN
