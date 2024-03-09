Video Ad Feedback
Democrats pressure Biden for ceasefire during State of the Union. Hear congresswoman's response
Rep. Nikema Williams (D-GA) joins "First of All" with Victor Blackwell, to discuss how the war between Israel and Hamas is affecting Biden's stance within his own party and his chances for a reelection.
Politics of the Day 18 videos
Watch Biden's revealing hot mic moments from State of the Union
'His Achilles heel': Reporter discusses whether Trump can pay $454M legal penalty
Hear Republicans' reaction to Santos announcing he's running for Congress again
'Don't repeat this': Biden's remark about Netanyahu caught on hot mic
Trump mocks Biden during the president's address
Republican strategist: Biden 'was on his game' during State of the Union speech
GOP senator says 'that's true' in agreement with Biden while Republicans booed
Alyssa Farah Griffin reacts to the staging of the GOP response
'Not a big thing': Pelosi defends Biden's use of the word 'illegal' to describe migrant
