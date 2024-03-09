Video Ad Feedback
Alabama senator faces criticism for State of the Union response
CNN's Sunlen Serfaty breaks down the GOP rebuttal by Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) immediately following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Alabama senator faces criticism for State of the Union response
Biden drops campaign ad addressing his age
Democrats pressure Biden for ceasefire during State of the Union. Hear congresswoman's response
Watch Biden's revealing hot mic moments from State of the Union
See Biden's response to Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupting speech
'His Achilles heel': Reporter discusses whether Trump can pay $454M legal penalty
Hear Republicans' reaction to Santos announcing he's running for Congress again
'Don't repeat this': Biden's remark about Netanyahu caught on hot mic
Trump mocks Biden during the president's address
Republican strategist: Biden 'was on his game' during State of the Union speech
GOP senator says 'that's true' in agreement with Biden while Republicans booed
