Biden referred to Trump 13 times without ever saying his name
In his State of the Union address, President Biden attacked President Trump's actions over and over, all without once uttering the word "Trump."
President Biden's 2024 State of the Union address 7 videos
Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden, demanding he name Laken Riley in speech
Hear Biden's message to the Israeli government about humanitarian aid in Gaza
GOP senator says 'that's true' in agreement with Biden while Republicans booe
Alyssa Farah Griffin reacts to the staging of the GOP response
Biden kicks off speech with a stern message to Putin
'Not a big thing': Pelosi defends Biden's use of the word 'illegal' to describe migrant
