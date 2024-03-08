Video Ad Feedback
Biden begins speech by going after Trump and Putin
President Joe Biden began his State of the Union address by calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine while also going after former President Donald Trump for his admiration for the Russian leader.
