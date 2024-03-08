Video Ad Feedback
'Not a big thing': Pelosi defends Biden's use of the word 'illegal' to describe migrant
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacts to President Joe Biden's ad-libbed moment using the word "illegal" instead of undocumented in reference to a Venezuelan migrant who is the suspect in the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.
President Biden's 2024 State of the Union address 6 videos
