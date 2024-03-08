marjorie taylor greene sotu
See Biden's response to Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupting speech
While President Biden addressed the GOP-led failure of an immigration bill touted by his administration, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) interrupted him requesting he speak directly about Laken Riley, the Augusta University nursing student killed on the University of Georgia campus by a man who is not a US citizen.
